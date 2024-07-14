Promoting tourism: Punjab introduces Glamping Pods

LAHORE: In order to promote tourism in the province, Punjab government has introduced first time in the history of Pakistan “Glamping Pods” for the residence of the tourists at the top of Murree hills.

Under the management of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), the glamping pods established at the scenic Patriata Top in New Murree have become a major attraction for tourists, marking a unique step towards promoting tourism in the Galyat region of Murree.

According to the TDCP , these glamping pods, set up to cater the area’s specific weather conditions and offer modern residential facilities that draw numerous visitors, contributing significantly to revenue generation. In the last fiscal year (2023-24) alone, TDCP earned over Rs 467 million from the Patriata Chairlift and glamping pods.

The TDCP sources told that these luxury glamping pods, located in the middle of a forest, provide a unique blend of glamour and camping on one of the highest peaks of the Himalayas.

The pods offer a charming and healthy environment, appealing to those seeking natural recreation. Available options include double-bed pods for two people and four-bed pods for four people, all equipped with comfortable beds, blankets, tables, modern facilities, and hot water.

The TDCP restaurant at Patriata Top also attracts tourists by offering delicious, hygienic food at reasonable rates. The restaurant features a large hall for seating and dining tables set under umbrellas among tall, shady trees in the courtyard.

Under TDCP management, there are five two-bed pods and three four-bed pods available, accommodating a total of 22 people. The nightly rent is Rs 6000 for a four-bed pod and Rs 4000 for a two-bed pod.

Additionally, TDCP has developed a beautiful walking track for tourists, and there are shops featuring regional products and a mosque. Security guards and TDCP staff are on duty 24/7 to ensure the safety and comfort of guests, with iron fences and barbed wire enclosures protecting tourists from wildlife.

General Manager Operations TDCP, Wahid Arjumand Zia, told that glamping pods, located 40 kilometers from Islamabad and at an altitude of 7500 feet in the Himalayas, can be accessed via land route, chairlift, and cable car. This initiative not only offers unique recreational opportunities but also generates departmental revenue and provides a vital source of income for thousands of residents in nearby villages.

