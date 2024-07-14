‘Excessive toll tax’ Truckers announce strike in Punjab, KP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has announced a strike in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 25, citing ‘excessive toll tax’ and ‘unjust fines’.

In a statement, transporters association president Nabeel Mahmood Tariq said that the strike was initially scheduled for July 15 but was postponed due to the sanctity of Muharram.

He said that they will initially observe the strike in two provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – and may expand it to other provinces if their demands are not met.

The goods transporters are protesting against the excessive toll tax, which according to them increases every three months, and the exorbitant fines imposed on them.

The association demanded an end to the extortion system on highways and the transfer of axle load to the motorway police. Tariq warned that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to call a nationwide strike.

The strike is expected to disrupt goods transportation and supply chains in the two provinces, potentially leading to shortages and price hikes.

The government had announced a 30% increase, but most toll taxes have been raised by 35% to 40%. The details are as follows: For heavy vehicles, the toll tax on national highways has been increased from Rs250 to Rs350, which amounts to a 40% increase.

Similarly, on the M5, it has been increased from Rs3,280 to RS4,500, amounting to a 37% increase. For axle trucks on the M3, the toll tax has been increased from Rs1,550 to Rs2,100, and for buses, it has been raised from Rs.1200 to 1600.