AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-14

‘Excessive toll tax’ Truckers announce strike in Punjab, KP

NNI Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has announced a strike in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 25, citing ‘excessive toll tax’ and ‘unjust fines’.

In a statement, transporters association president Nabeel Mahmood Tariq said that the strike was initially scheduled for July 15 but was postponed due to the sanctity of Muharram.

He said that they will initially observe the strike in two provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – and may expand it to other provinces if their demands are not met.

The goods transporters are protesting against the excessive toll tax, which according to them increases every three months, and the exorbitant fines imposed on them.

The association demanded an end to the extortion system on highways and the transfer of axle load to the motorway police. Tariq warned that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to call a nationwide strike.

The strike is expected to disrupt goods transportation and supply chains in the two provinces, potentially leading to shortages and price hikes.

The government had announced a 30% increase, but most toll taxes have been raised by 35% to 40%. The details are as follows: For heavy vehicles, the toll tax on national highways has been increased from Rs250 to Rs350, which amounts to a 40% increase.

Similarly, on the M5, it has been increased from Rs3,280 to RS4,500, amounting to a 37% increase. For axle trucks on the M3, the toll tax has been increased from Rs1,550 to Rs2,100, and for buses, it has been raised from Rs.1200 to 1600.

Muharram Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Truckers Pakistan Goods Transporters Association

Comments

200 characters

‘Excessive toll tax’ Truckers announce strike in Punjab, KP

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Gaza help

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

FBR amends ST Act to harmonise it with IT law

Cement dealers announce strike against WHT

Read more stories