Islamabad witnesses alarming increase in crimes

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an increase in incidents of car lifting and street crimes during the last week, as over 80 carjacking and over 24 cases of street crime including mobile phone and cash snatching that were reported to its various police stations.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 17 cases of various kinds of thefts including robbery, and 11 cases of dacoity were reported in the same period. The 80 cases of carjacking included 70 two-wheelers and 10 cars.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Ramna, Aabpara, Sumbal, Kohsar, and Tarnol police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole two cars and eight motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, nine motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, six bikes from the limits of Secretariat police station, and another six bikes from the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station.

Furthermore, nine incidents of auto thefts and six incidents of street crime were reported to the Khanna police station, five carjacking incidents and three cases each of street crime and robbery were registered with Ramna police station and 10 vehicles were stolen from the Aabpara police station.

Similarly, three cases of robbery, one dacoity, three cases of street crime and two car theft cases were reported to Sumbal station, auto thieves stole five vehicles including two motorbikes, armed persons struck at two places and robbers looted one house in the limits of Kohsar police station and six cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Tarnol police station during last week.

During the period under review over six car lifting were reported to Secretariat police, and another four cases of auto theft and three cases of street crime were reported to Lohi Bher police station.

