AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Markets Print 2024-07-14

Oil prices down after data shows weaker US consumer sentiment

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

NEW YORK: Oil futures prices settled slightly lower on Friday as investors weighed weaker US consumer sentiment against mounting hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Brent crude futures settled 37 cents lower to $85.03 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to close at $82.21 a barrel.

For the week, Brent futures fell more than 1.7% after four weeks of gains. WTI futures posted 1.1% weekly decline. A monthly survey by the University of Michigan showed US consumer sentiment fell to an eight-month low in July, although inflation expectations improved for the next year and beyond.

The US Labor Department said the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.2% in June, slightly more than expected, as the cost of services climbed. Still, investors expect the Fed could start cutting rates in September.

“The market isn’t afraid of the Fed at this point,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. Lower rates are expected to boost economic growth, which could boost fuel consumption. “Cooling US inflation numbers may support the case for the Fed to kick-start its policy easing process earlier rather than later,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“It also adds to the series of downside surprises in US economic data, which points to a clear weakening of the US economy,” he added. Oil prices have drawn some support from US gasoline demand, which government data showed on Wednesday was at 9.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week ended July 5, the highest since 2019 for the week that includes the Independence Day holiday.

Jet fuel demand on a four-week average basis was at its strongest since January 2020. The strong fuel demand encouraged US refiners to ramp up activity and draw from crude oil stockpiles.

US Gulf Coast refiners’ net input of crude rose last week to more than 9.4 million bpd for the first time since January 2019, government data showed.

Signs of weaker demand from China, the world’s biggest oil importer, could counter the outlook from the United States and weigh on prices. “The recent downside correction is evidently over, although the speed of further ascent might be hindered by falling Chinese crude oil imports, which plummeted 11% in June from the previous year,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

