AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

5 killed by Russian fire in Ukraine: governors

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2024 10:47pm

KYIV: Five civilians were killed by Russian fire on Saturday in Ukraine, with one missile attack carried out after emergency services had arrived at the scene of an earlier attack, officials said.

A police officer and an emergency rescue official were killed by that second strike in the village of Budy in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

“This is not the first time that Russia has attacked emergency services while they are rescuing civilians,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on social media.

“For each such crime, there will be responsibility and accountability – in the courts and on the battlefield,” he wrote.

Regional governor Oleg Synegubov said 22 people were injured, including five railway workers.

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone attack: governor

“The enemy deliberately struck twice within half an hour of each other, when all relevant services were already in place.”

The Ukrainian army said in its daily update that the Kharkiv region, which has been the focus of a new Russian offensive for the past two months, was “under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft”.

In the southern Kherson region, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said three people were killed by Russian shelling on Saturday.

The three victims were a 72-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man, Prokudin said.

Russian forces have been pressing along the whole front line in recent months and making gradual advances against often outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops who are awaiting more Western arms deliveries.

Russian forces Russia Ukraine conflict Ukrainian army Oleg Synegubov

Comments

200 characters

5 killed by Russian fire in Ukraine: governors

Court acquits Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Iddat case, orders release

Taxing Pakistan’s agriculture sector: IMF push ‘a move in the right direction’

IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement on $7bn Extended Fund Facility

Khawaja Asif says govt to decide on Monday whether to challenge reserved seats decision

Now is the time to act speedily, says PM Shehbaz after IMF agreement

Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 71 dead in camp strike

Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

Kremlin warns US missile deployment could make European capitals Russian targets

FBR fails to achieve Rs9.4trn collection target

Iran president-elect ready for ‘constructive dialogue’ with Europe

Read more stories