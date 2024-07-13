ECP likely to meet next week

ISLAMABAD: The poll body is expected to hold a meeting next week to implement the decision of the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case regarding 41 National Assembly legislators who belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but had to contest general elections as independents - against the backdrop of the electoral symbol controversy.

In this context, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold a meeting on the apex court’s decision once it receives the certified copy of the apex court’s judgement, likely next week, it is learnt.

The ECP would deliberate on sending notices to 41 Members National Assembly (MNAs) seeking confirmation from them of their respective PTI memberships within the stipulated 15-day period, as order by the apex court, it is further learnt.

Win for PTI as SC declares party eligible for reserved seats

In its court order, the apex court declared that 39 of the 80 MNAs were shown as PTI members, as per ECP record, but remaining 41 were shown as independents.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the general election of 2024, it is declared that out of the aforesaid 80 returned candidates (now MNAs) those (being 39 in all and whose particulars are set out in Annex A to this order) in respect of whom the commission has shown PTI in any one of the aforesaid columns in the list, were and are the returned candidates whose seats were and have been secured by the PTI within the meaning, and for purposes of, para 5 above in relation to the Article 51 provisions,” read the apex court’s order from Friday.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the general election of 2024, it is further ordered that any of the remaining 41 returned candidates out of the aforesaid 80 (whose particulars are set out in Annex B to this order) may, within 15 working days of this order file a statement duly signed and notarised stating that he or she contested the general election as a candidate of the political party specified therein,” the other read.

“If any such statement(s) is/ are filed, the commission shall forthwith but in any case within seven days thereafter give notice to the political party concerned to file, within 15 working days, a confirmation that the candidate contested the general election as its candidate,” stated the apex court in its order.

It merits mentioning here that the 80 MNAs are the ones who had to join Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) after general elections. They do not include top PTI office-bearers Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub Khan.

