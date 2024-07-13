AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-13

Congress asks Modi to tax billionaires more

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to impose an additional tax on the country’s billionaires to generate funds for stretched public services like education and health.

The annual budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 at a time of deepening income inequality and high unemployment despite India’s world-beating economic growth of nearly 8% and booming stock markets.

Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress party leader, said in a post on X that a 2% tax on the wealth of India’s estimated 167 billionaires could raise as much as 1.5 trillion rupees ($18 billion) or about 0.5% of gross domestic product.

“This could pay for schools, hospitals, renewable energy, and many more essential investments,” he said, urging the government to tax the super-rich more.

Wealth concentrated in the hands of the richest 1% of India’s population is at its greatest level for six decades and its percentage share of national income exceeds that of countries including Brazil and the United States, research group the World Inequality Lab reported earlier this year.

Opposition parties are pressing the government to take steps to increase spending on welfare programmes after Modi lost his majority in parliament and had to rely on coalition allies to return to office for the third time.

Government officials earlier ruled out the possibility of taxing the wealth of the ultra-rich, arguing it could encourage them to move to low-tax countries.

Congress also asked Modi to clarify what would be India’s position at the G20 meeting in Brazil later this month on the issue of supporting a global tax on billionaires, a proposal pushed by Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency this year.

Brazil’s proposal, crafted by French economist Gabriel Zucman from the independent EU Tax Observatory, calls for an annual 2% levy on fortunes exceeding $1 billion, which could raise up to $250 billion annually from about 3,000 individuals.

India Nirmala Sitharaman Congress party Indian opposition political parties INDIA BUDGET Indian billionaires Jairam Ramesh Tax on Indian billionaires

Comments

200 characters

Congress asks Modi to tax billionaires more

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories