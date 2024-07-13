AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-13

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to further enhance bilateral trade and investment and to develop joint investment projects in the areas of energy, infrastructure, connectivity, and defence industry.

This was stated by Foreign Office in a statement here on Friday at the conclusion of the two-day official visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev from 11-12 July 2024.

The president’s delegation included Ministers for Defence, Defence Industry, Economy, Digital Development and Transport, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss $2bn investment boost in mutually beneficial projects

President Aliyev was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and accorded a warm welcome. A guard of honour was presented to him on arrival at the Prime Minister’s House. The president of Azerbaijan laid a wreath at the National Monument. President Aliyev held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The statement added that the two sides discussed all areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation and expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across the entire range of bilateral relations. “Prime Minister Sharif and President Aliyev reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan,” it stated.

It added that they expressed satisfaction at the close security and defence cooperation between the two countries and termed the Trilateral Summit Level mechanism among Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye as the dawn of a new era in relations between the three countries. “The two sides also agreed to further enhance bilateral trade and investment and to develop joint investment projects in the areas of energy, infrastructure, connectivity, and defence industry,” it added.

It further stated that the prime minister said that following the conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement (TTA), among other agreements and protocols, the two countries had shown their intent to boost bilateral trade at a rapid pace. The leaders expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora, especially the United Nations and OIC.

“President Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people as enshrined in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions,” read the statement.

Prime Minister Sharif and President Aliyev witnessed the signing ceremony of agreements and MOUs between the two sides. Fifteen agreements and MOUs of cooperation were signed in the fields of consular affairs, privatisation, transit and preferential trade, legal collaboration, mineral resources, cultural exchange and literature, information and communication technology, broadcasting, scientific and technical cooperation, tourism, air services, city twinning and small and medium enterprise development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office Azerbaijan Bilateral trade investments Ilham Aliyev investment projects Azerbaijan President

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Read more stories