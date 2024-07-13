AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024
Markets

Nikkei drops from record peak on chip sell-off

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped more than 2% on Friday, retreating from the previous session’s record high as tech stocks tracked their US peers lower and the threat of currency intervention spurred profit-taking ahead of a long weekend.

The Nikkei slumped 2.45% to 41,190.68 at the close. The 1,033.34-point drop was the index’s biggest decline this year.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron was the biggest drag by index points, sliding 6.18%. Smaller peer Disco was the biggest decliner, down 8.77%.

That followed a 3.47% slide for the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index overnight.

Japan’s broader, less tech-heavy Topix declined 1.18% on Friday.

Despite the sell-off, the Nikkei finished the week up about 0.7%, after surging to a record high of 42,426.77 on Thursday.

“A natural retreat following that strong three-day rally is the biggest factor behind today’s move,” Nomura Securities equities strategist Kazuo Kamitani said.

The stronger yen due to an overnight surge that many analysts, including Kamitani, attributed to likely Japanese currency intervention “was not really having an effect” on stock prices, he said.

At the same time, “it’s natural to think there could be another round of intervention during the long weekend,” spurring traders to square positions, Kamitani added.

Japanese financial markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Meanwhile, a decline in domestic bond yields, precipitated by a steep drop in US Treasury yields, weighed on the shares of financial institutions.

Insurers were the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, down 4.11%, followed by electric machinery, off 2.69%. Banking sagged 1.79%.

Elsewhere, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group slid 4.4% after announcing the acquisition of chipmaker Graphcore.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing dropped 4.85% and 7&i Holdings, the operator of 7-Eleven stores in Japan, lost 6.49%, both after disclosing financial results.

