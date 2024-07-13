AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

SSGC announces gas holiday tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for all industries including power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Sunday (tomorrow).

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, the SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by the Ogra and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved sectoral priority order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for 24 hours from 08:00am on Sunday, July 14, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, July 15, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least 07 days.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

