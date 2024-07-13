Promotion of solar energy top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that promotion of solar energy in the energy sector is the first priority of the government.

While presiding over a meeting regarding solarization of agricultural tube wells and prevention of electricity theft, the prime minister said that solar energy is the cheapest source of power generation that is why the promotion of solar energy in the energy sector is the first priority of the government.

He said that after Balochistan, the government would world together with provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the welfare of farmers regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

Prime Minister directed to prepare a comprehensive strategy after consultation with the provincial governments regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy in the provinces.

He further directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to further improve electricity theft prevention measures and appreciated the provincial governments for cooperation with the Ministry of Energy regarding electricity theft

Prime Minister also directed to introduce smart metering system regarding electricity bills across the country and to present a comprehensive plan in this regard. He directed each electricity distribution company in the four provinces to make a model regarding smart metering, adding that over-billing in electricity bills will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the steps being taken to transfer agricultural tube wells to solar energy and prevent electricity theft, the meeting was informed that shifting diesel-powered agricultural tube wells to eco-friendly solar energy will save US$ 2.7 billion in foreign exchange.

The meeting was informed that 84,366 people have been arrested, 174,562 FIRs have been registered, 456 employees of electricity distribution companies have been suspended and 421,460 cases have been filed across the country in the anti-power theft campaign since September 2023.

The meeting was further informed that recently, 1,130 new meters were installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and about 12,000 “Kundas” or illegal connections were removed.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik (via video link), Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal (via video link) and senior government officials attended while the chief secretaries of all four provinces participated in the meeting through video link.

