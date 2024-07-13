Christian model villages being planned

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Friday held a meeting with the Bishop of Lahore, Nadeem Kamran at the Cathedral Church, during which various matters including the renovation of churches came under discussion.

Bishop of Lahore praised the performance of the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, stating, "Undoubtedly, Maryam Nawaz is taking steps to remove the feelings of deprivation among religious minorities." He also appreciated the over performance of the Punjab government in over 100 days. He also commended the efforts of the provincial minister for the Christian community.

The provincial minister Ramesh Singh announced that work would soon begin on two churches in Narowal, the Salvation Army Church and the Catholic Church. He also mentioned that strategies are being devised for the establishment of Christian model villages in Kasur and Lahore. Efforts are also being made to significantly increase the job opportunities and scholarships for Christian youth, with a commitment to continue the journey of development through mutual consultation with all stakeholders.

Bishop of Lahore praised the Easter grant and the implementation of development schemes, expressing gratitude to the provincial minister for allocating funds for churches. He acknowledged the invaluable services of the Christian community in Pakistan and their notable role in establishing peace.

Ramesh Singh Arora said, "The steps taken by the Punjab government, particularly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for religious minorities are commendable. The importance of churches in promoting religious tourism cannot be denied, and churches have always conveyed a message of peace."

