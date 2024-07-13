AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan

Senate body for collaborating in reforming ministry, combating corruption

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works urged the need to collaborate in reforming the Housing Ministry and combating corruption.

The inaugural session of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was convened on Friday under the chairmanship of Senator Nasir Mehmood.

The committee received a detailed overview of the ministry and its attached departments along with budgetary allocations for the fiscal year 2024-25 and the Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25.

The briefing disclosed a total budget allocation of Rs 8.552 billion, encompassing various departments including the Ministry of Housing and Works (Rs 1.011 billion for employee-related expenses and Rs 100 million for non-ERE expenses), Pak PWD, Estate Office (Rs 245 million for ERE and Rs 88 million for non-ERE), and Federal Lodge (Rs 182 million for ERE and Rs 5 million for non-ERE).

The committee was also briefed about the mandate of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), whereby, the authority develops housing schemes for federal government employees and specified groups.

Upcoming projects such as Lifestyle Residency (EHPHRO) in G-13 Islamabad and flats in Sectors G-12 and F-12 Islamabad were announced, with expected completion by June 2026. It was further told that the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation aims to develop housing schemes for federal government employees and low-income groups, with ongoing projects including I-16 (98.5 percent complete) and I-12 Islamabad (86 percent complete).

Additionally, 41,144 federal government servants are registered on the general waiting list of the Estate Office, distributed as follows: Quetta (505), Peshawar (2,123), Karachi (4,312), Lahore (5,257), and Islamabad (28,947).

During the discussion on human resources, the committee proposed utilising competent officials for the preservation of archaeological buildings. The minister assured the committee of a separate briefing on subsidiary bodies within the ministry, if required.

Expressing concern over corruption, the Federal Minister highlighted instances such as the double purchase of Basha Dam land and overpriced acquisitions in Islamabad, leading to prolonged legal battles for compensation. Committee members urged the need to collaborate in reforming the Housing Ministry and combating corruption.

Present were senators, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Khalida Ateeb, Raja Nasir Abbas, Fawzia Arshad, and Senator Husna Bano. Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada also attended the meeting.

