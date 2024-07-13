AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

NDMA predicts rainfall across KP today

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that rainfall is expected in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours. If rainfall exceeds 50-100 mm, it may lead to urban/flash flooding in local nullahs and river tributaries.

Likely exposed urban areas included Charsada, Chitral, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Mansehra, Peshawar, Shangla, and Swat are prone to landslide and flash flooding.

The NDMA has advised PDMAs and local administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at-risk.

The public is advised to take preparatory actions including maintaining household drainage systems to prevent waterlogging. Report any blocked drains or potential hazards to local authorities promptly. People are advised to take caution while travelling to landslide-prone areas. Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities.

The public is urged to download NDMA’s “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.

