Jul 13, 2024
Pakistan

Reserved seats: Fazl accepts, albeit partially, SC verdict

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that his party partially accepts the Supreme Court’s decision to allocate reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to the media, Fazlur Rehman commented on the decision to grant reserved seats to the PTI, noting that constitutional and legal experts are the ones who can provide a definitive opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the distribution of reserved seats by the Election Commission. “Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam partially accepts the Supreme Court’s decision and expresses goodwill towards PTI.”

“We hope that this decision will help in fostering a positive environment for negotiations to address concern and will be beneficial in improving mutual relations between both the parties,” he held.

Regarding the review appeal, Fazlur Rehman mentioned that JUI, as a party, will not file an appeal. However, those individuals within JUI-F who are directly affected by this decision will not be prevented from exercising their right to file individual appeals.

Supreme Court Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF PTI

