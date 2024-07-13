KATI urges administrations to deal with rain challenge effectively

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has called on local and district administrations to implement a coordinated strategy to handle the anticipated monsoon rains effectively.

Highlighting the Meteorological Department’s forecast, Qandhari emphasized the need for immediate action to establish drainage and sanitation measures, as well as to activate Monsoon Emergency Relief Camps at both city and district levels.

Qandhari urged authorities to expedite the cleaning of all drains and sewage lines to prevent water accumulation during heavy rains. He pointed out the inadequacy of Karachi’s current drainage system, which struggles to manage rainfall, causing significant disruption in the country’s largest industrial and commercial hub.

To mitigate the impact of monsoon rains, Qandhari suggested mapping low-lying areas, particularly in Korangi, and enhancing the capacity of the drainage system. He stressed the need for uniform road designs to facilitate efficient rainwater drainage into the sewer system. He called on the district administration to complete all precautionary and necessary arrangements for drainage swiftly and ensure inter-agency cooperation for effective disaster management.

Qandhari highlighted the challenges faced by the Korangi industrial area during heavy rains, particularly the traffic congestion caused by high water levels in the Malir River, which blocks traffic at the Korangi crossing and causeway. This diversion puts immense pressure on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, often resulting in severe traffic jams. To address these issues, Qandhari recommended that the provincial administration provide dewatering machines to all districts to clear choke points in the drainage system.

He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among various departments and institutions, including continuous monitoring and timely availability of necessary equipment and supplies. Additionally, Qandhari called for ensuring the presence of alternative routes, machinery, and traffic personnel at critical locations to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow during and after the rains.

He assured that KATI stands ready to support the district administration and police officials in managing the situation effectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024