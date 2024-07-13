AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

KATI urges administrations to deal with rain challenge effectively

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has called on local and district administrations to implement a coordinated strategy to handle the anticipated monsoon rains effectively.

Highlighting the Meteorological Department’s forecast, Qandhari emphasized the need for immediate action to establish drainage and sanitation measures, as well as to activate Monsoon Emergency Relief Camps at both city and district levels.

Qandhari urged authorities to expedite the cleaning of all drains and sewage lines to prevent water accumulation during heavy rains. He pointed out the inadequacy of Karachi’s current drainage system, which struggles to manage rainfall, causing significant disruption in the country’s largest industrial and commercial hub.

To mitigate the impact of monsoon rains, Qandhari suggested mapping low-lying areas, particularly in Korangi, and enhancing the capacity of the drainage system. He stressed the need for uniform road designs to facilitate efficient rainwater drainage into the sewer system. He called on the district administration to complete all precautionary and necessary arrangements for drainage swiftly and ensure inter-agency cooperation for effective disaster management.

Qandhari highlighted the challenges faced by the Korangi industrial area during heavy rains, particularly the traffic congestion caused by high water levels in the Malir River, which blocks traffic at the Korangi crossing and causeway. This diversion puts immense pressure on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, often resulting in severe traffic jams. To address these issues, Qandhari recommended that the provincial administration provide dewatering machines to all districts to clear choke points in the drainage system.

He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among various departments and institutions, including continuous monitoring and timely availability of necessary equipment and supplies. Additionally, Qandhari called for ensuring the presence of alternative routes, machinery, and traffic personnel at critical locations to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow during and after the rains.

He assured that KATI stands ready to support the district administration and police officials in managing the situation effectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

monsoon rains KATI monsoon Johar Qandhari

Comments

200 characters

KATI urges administrations to deal with rain challenge effectively

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories