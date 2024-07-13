AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Markets Print 2024-07-13

Selective buying on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19,100 to Rs 19,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,350 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Nawabshah were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Muridwala, 600 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,275 per maund and 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

