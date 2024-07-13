AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

Metro B publications: APNS meeting discusses issues

Published 13 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: A meeting of the Metro B Publications Committee of the APNS was held at Islamabad on July 11, 2024, presided over by Chairman of the Committee Faisal Zahid Malik.

The Chairman thanked the members for attending the meeting and hoped that the Committee will consistently put up their best efforts to solve the problems faced by the newspaper industry.

The members thoroughly considered the basic problems faced by Metro B publications with special reference to financial issues which were crucial for the survival of newspapers. They recommended that the APNS should prioritise to arrange seminars to train the newspaper publishers and their staff to launch their digital editions.

It was also suggested that to solve the problems faced by Metro B publications in procurement of ads, special committees be formed in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to coordinate with the respective information departments of Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

The members of the committee expressed their concern on the distribution system of advertisements to newspapers and urged upon the PID to take appropriate measures for the survival of these newspapers.

The Committee members congratulated Sarmad Ali on his election as Senator and expressed their pleasure that the representation of the newspaper industry in Upper House will be beneficial for the print media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

