WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 12, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Jul-24 10-Jul-24 9-Jul-24 8-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10403 0.1041 0.104134 0.104132
Euro 0.821043 0.819908 0.818867 0.820228
Japanese yen 0.004681 0.00469 0.004703 0.00471
U.K. pound 0.974019 0.970143 0.970313 0.970231
U.S. dollar 0.756373 0.757421 0.757229 0.757017
Algerian dinar 0.005635 0.00564 0.00564 0.005641
Australian dollar 0.511384 0.510805 0.510675 0.510532
Botswana pula 0.055896 0.055898 0.055959 0.055792
Brazilian real 0.139826 0.140365 0.139245 0.138359
Brunei dollar 0.561232 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544
Canadian dollar 0.555177 0.556109 0.555235 0.555242
Chilean peso 0.000823 0.000812 0.000806 0.000811
Czech koruna 0.032372 0.032309 0.032446 0.032609
Danish krone 0.11005 0.109903 0.109775 0.109971
Indian rupee 0.009072 0.00907 0.009069
Israeli New Shekel 0.207738 0.206776 0.206161 0.205432
Korean won 0.000546 0.000548 0.000549 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47181 2.47523 2.47541 2.47472
Malaysian ringgit 0.161342 0.160982 0.160736
Mauritian rupee 0.016123 0.016049 0.016145 0.016065
Mexican peso 0.042447 0.042483 0.042202 0.042034
New Zealand dollar 0.460745 0.462633 0.463613 0.465225
Norwegian krone 0.07034 0.070639 0.071274 0.071589
Omani rial 1.96716 1.96989 1.96939 1.96883
Peruvian sol 0.200694 0.200272 0.200163
Philippine peso 0.01295 0.012949 0.012936 0.012927
Polish zloty 0.192672 0.19261 0.192234 0.191796
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008596 0.008621 0.008605 0.008586
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201699 0.201979 0.201928 0.201871
Singapore dollar 0.561232 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544
South African rand 0.041833 0.041875 0.041855 0.041702
Swedish krona 0.071901 0.071875 0.071692 0.072073
Swiss franc 0.842005 0.843359 0.843239 0.844696
Thai baht 0.020868 0.020812 0.020788 0.02078
Trinidadian dollar 0.112007 0.111982 0.111978 0.112225
U.A.E. dirham 0.205956 0.206241 0.206189 0.206131
Uruguayan peso 0.018899 0.018905 0.018968 0.018897
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments