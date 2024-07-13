WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Jul-24 10-Jul-24 9-Jul-24 8-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10403 0.1041 0.104134 0.104132 Euro 0.821043 0.819908 0.818867 0.820228 Japanese yen 0.004681 0.00469 0.004703 0.00471 U.K. pound 0.974019 0.970143 0.970313 0.970231 U.S. dollar 0.756373 0.757421 0.757229 0.757017 Algerian dinar 0.005635 0.00564 0.00564 0.005641 Australian dollar 0.511384 0.510805 0.510675 0.510532 Botswana pula 0.055896 0.055898 0.055959 0.055792 Brazilian real 0.139826 0.140365 0.139245 0.138359 Brunei dollar 0.561232 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544 Canadian dollar 0.555177 0.556109 0.555235 0.555242 Chilean peso 0.000823 0.000812 0.000806 0.000811 Czech koruna 0.032372 0.032309 0.032446 0.032609 Danish krone 0.11005 0.109903 0.109775 0.109971 Indian rupee 0.009072 0.00907 0.009069 Israeli New Shekel 0.207738 0.206776 0.206161 0.205432 Korean won 0.000546 0.000548 0.000549 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47181 2.47523 2.47541 2.47472 Malaysian ringgit 0.161342 0.160982 0.160736 Mauritian rupee 0.016123 0.016049 0.016145 0.016065 Mexican peso 0.042447 0.042483 0.042202 0.042034 New Zealand dollar 0.460745 0.462633 0.463613 0.465225 Norwegian krone 0.07034 0.070639 0.071274 0.071589 Omani rial 1.96716 1.96989 1.96939 1.96883 Peruvian sol 0.200694 0.200272 0.200163 Philippine peso 0.01295 0.012949 0.012936 0.012927 Polish zloty 0.192672 0.19261 0.192234 0.191796 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008596 0.008621 0.008605 0.008586 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201699 0.201979 0.201928 0.201871 Singapore dollar 0.561232 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544 South African rand 0.041833 0.041875 0.041855 0.041702 Swedish krona 0.071901 0.071875 0.071692 0.072073 Swiss franc 0.842005 0.843359 0.843239 0.844696 Thai baht 0.020868 0.020812 0.020788 0.02078 Trinidadian dollar 0.112007 0.111982 0.111978 0.112225 U.A.E. dirham 0.205956 0.206241 0.206189 0.206131 Uruguayan peso 0.018899 0.018905 0.018968 0.018897 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024