Cast and Crew: looking to redefine luxury fashion in Pakistan

Published July 12, 2024

Launched in 2022, Cast and Crew has swiftly emerged as a beacon of luxury fashion for men in Pakistan. At the helm of this transformative brand is the formidable Chairman J. Sohail Hamid Khan, a powerhouse in the business world whose vision aims to revolutionize men’s fashion with unparalleled elegance and sophistication. After a successful debut of Cast and Crew in J. outlets, the group decided to establish an exclusive fashion sanctuary dedicated to the brand, enriching its offerings with an expanded array of product lines.

From its inception, Cast and Crew has been imbued with star power, thanks to its association with acclaimed actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

Their role as brand ambassadors has significantly enhanced the brand’s prominence and allure within the fashion industry. Under the strategic and diversified stewardship of CEO Shahid Iqbal, the company has set a benchmark in luxury retail excellence

In just two years, Cast and Crew has achieved phenomenal success. The newly unveiled store stands as a true masterpiece, envisioned by Cast and Crew’s visionary Design Director, Ifnan Shoaib.

The store’s unique architectural elements, coupled with the refined elegance of its products and design, vividly demonstrate the brand’s steadfast dedication to luxury. Each intricately designed section of the store exemplifies the exceptional quality of craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that characterizes Cast and Crew’s unparalleled aesthetic excellence.

The grand opening of this stunning store took place on July 1, attracting Pakistan’s top celebrities.

Inside, guests were treated to a visual spectacle that perfectly encapsulated the brand’s luxury ethos. This launch event was more than a celebration; it was a definitive statement of luxury and elegance, marking a new chapter in Pakistan’s men’s fashion landscape.

