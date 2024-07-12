AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Business & Finance

India's foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $657.16bn

Reuters Published July 12, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $5.2 billion to hit a record high of $657.16 billion as of July 5, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The week-on-week rise in reserves was the highest in nearly four months. The reserves had fallen by $1.7 billion in the previous week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

India’s forex reserves fall to $652 billion as of June 28

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

In the week to which the latest foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 83.3725 and 83.5650 and logged a weekly decline.

The currency settled at 83.5350 on Friday, marginally lower for the week.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                             July 05      June 28
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      577,110      572,881
Gold                          57,432       56,528
SDRs                          18,036       18,014
Reserve Tranche Position       4,578        4,573
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        657,155      651,997
----------------------------------------------------
