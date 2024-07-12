AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Markets

Indian shares surge for sixth straight week as IT joins the rally

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: The Indian benchmarks jumped to record closing highs on Friday as IT stocks joined an over month-long record-breaking rally after market-leader Tata Consultancy Services’s results signalled early signs of recovery in the sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 0.77% to 24,502.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.78% to end at 80,519.34 on the day. They rose 0.7% this week, which was their sixth straight week of gains.

The rally started in early June as the national elections ensured policy continuity and due to strong economic growth prospects, record-high inflows from mutual funds and the return of foreign investors.

The Nifty has surged around 9% in that period, hitting all-time highs numerous times and taking its gains for the year to about 13%, outperforming other emerging markets and even most major stock markets.

However, IT stocks had largely sat out the rally on fears of slowing growth due to high interest rates in the United States, a key source of revenue.

Indian shares end muted on caution ahead of earnings

But TCS jumped 6.63% after beating quarterly revenue expectations, which analysts said was a sign of a revival in demand.

On cue, IT stocks surged 4.5% jump, also boosted by rising hopes of a U.S. rate cut in September after consumer prices unexpectedly fell in June.

Besides earnings, analysts say the next key event is the national budget on July 23, which will be of particular relevance for capex-linked infrastructure, capital goods, manufacturing and consumption-linked sectors.

“The market seems to be approaching the budget with exuberance and could be dealing with volatility and a correction post-budget, if history is a guide,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.

India’s retail inflation data for June is due after market hours later in the day. Inflation likely rose to just under 5%, still above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target to start talking about lowering rates, central bank chief Shaktikanta Das said.

Comments

200 characters

