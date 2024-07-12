AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
AIRLINK 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.94%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.63%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (8.12%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
HUBC 161.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.9%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
PPL 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.59%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
PTC 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 59.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
TREET 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.07%)
UNITY 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,219 Decreased By -172.3 (-0.63%)
KSE100 79,858 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,456 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.35%)
FTSE 100 hits one-week high after soft US inflation data spurs rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 02:46pm

London’s FTSE 100 stock index hit a one-week high on Friday amid broader gains, as investors cheered growing bets of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve after a surprise fall in US inflation data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4%, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 inched down 0.1% as of 0717 GMT, after closing at a more than two-year high on Thursday.

Both indexes are on track to log their second weekly gains.

Investor sentiment was buoyed globally by increased bets of an interest rate cut by the Fed in September, after data showed a surprise drop in US consumer prices for June on Thursday.

London’s pharmaceutical and biotech stocks rose 1.4%, while medical equipment and services shares gained 0.7%.

The sectors were set to extend their rallies to a third and eighth session, respectively. Heavy-weight banks gained 0.7%.

Energy shares advanced 0.4% on higher oil prices but were poised to lag their peers this week.

Precious metal miners sunk to the bottom with a 0.6% decline in tandem with gold prices.

The market’s focus is now on the producer prices data in the US that could further strengthen the case for rate cuts in September.

As another earnings season commences in major economies, investors will keep an eye on quarterlty results to gauge the state of corporates.

British stocks finish higher on precious miners boost

UK’s consumer prices figures are due next week, which will be in the spotlight, against the backdrop of a new government and as the Bank of England’s August meeting inches closer.

Ashmore dipped 3.9%, after the fund manager reported a further $2 billion of quarterly net outflows of client cash, as investors continued to shun its emerging markets funds.

