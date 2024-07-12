AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
AIRLINK 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.94%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.63%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (8.12%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
HUBC 161.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.9%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
PPL 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.59%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
PTC 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 59.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
TREET 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.07%)
UNITY 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,219 Decreased By -172.3 (-0.63%)
KSE100 79,858 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,456 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.35%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks up on US rate hopes, yen holds gains amid intervention talk

AFP Published 12 Jul, 2024 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Markets mostly rose Friday after a largely negative day on Wall Street despite growing confidence of a US interest rate cut, while the yen saw big swings as speculation swirled that Japan had stepped into forex markets to support the currency.

A smaller-than-expected read on the June consumer price index ramped up bets on the Federal Reserve lowering borrowing costs in September, and possibly again before January.

The news came after the central bank’s boss Jerome Powell said decision-makers would not wait until inflation had hit the bank’s two percent target before loosening monetary policy, warning that “if you waited that long, you’ve probably waited too long”.

On Thursday, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said: “I do think with the incoming information on inflation, growth and the labour market, some policy adjustments are likely to be warranted.”

However, while the figures appeared to give the all-clear for a cut in two months, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbled from record highs, with observers blaming a shift from big-name tech titans such as Amazon and into smaller, largely overlooked stocks. But most of Asia extended Thursday’s rally.

Hong Kong climbed more than two percent, while there were also advances in Singapore, Sydney, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila. London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened higher.

However, Tokyo sank with Seoul and Taipei. Shanghai was flat.

Stocks stride to record highs ahead of US inflation test

Analysts, meanwhile, said the softer US inflation print provided Japanese authorities the perfect opportunity to step into forex markets to provide support to the yen, which surged against the dollar Thursday.

The Japanese currency spiked from around 161.50 per dollar to as strong as 157.44, fuelling talk that officials had intervened again, having done so in April when the yen hit a 38-year low.

“The pronounced move in the yen appears to be coming on the back of combined impact from US inflation and intervention by Japanese authorities,” Charu Chanana, at Saxo Markets, told AFP.

“There seems to be a new playbook for Japanese interventions, coming in along with supportive fundamentals, making the strength in yen somewhat more durable.”

And National Australia Bank’s Ray Attrill told Friday’s “NAB Morning Call” podcast that the “outsized move” makes it “fairly inconceivable that it hasn’t had a helping hand”.

The Bank of Japan has “been pretty smart here… pushing on an open door rather than the idea that they would just intervene and do anything other than just gift speculators the opportunity to resell the yen at better levels”.

While speculation swirled about official involvement, Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters late Thursday that authorities were “not in a position to comment on whether they intervened in the market”, according to public broadcaster NHK.

“Objectively speaking, there have been quite rapid fluctuations, which has affected people’s lives.”

There was little major reaction to data showing Chinese exports surged more than expected last month but imports confounded estimates to increase and fell.

The figures came ahead of next week’s Third Plenum, a key meeting of leaders in Beijing that traders hope will see announcements aimed at kickstarting lacklustre economic growth.

The gathering will kick off the same day China is expected to release its gross domestic product figures for the second quarter.

“The success of the Third Plenum hinges on lifting household spending,” said Harry Murphy Cruise and Sarah Tan at Moody’s Analytics in a note.

“And that means reforms targeting housing, labour markets and tax. To be clear, policy changes are likely to be modest because of budget constraints and fears of reinflating a property bubble.”

Key figures around 0715 GMT

  • Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.5 percent at 41,190.68 (close)

  • Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 18,285.82

  • Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 2,971.30 (close)

  • London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,275.32

  • Dollar/yen: UP at 159.15 yen from 158.86 yen on Thursday

  • Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2907 from $1.2912

  • Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0867 from $1.0870

  • Euro/pound: UP at 84.19 pence from 84.15 pence

  • West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $83.15 per barrel

  • Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $85.82 per barrel

  • New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 39,753.75 (close)

  • New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.9 percent at 5,584.54 (close)

  • New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 2.0 percent at 18,283.41 (close)

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Stocks up on US rate hopes, yen holds gains amid intervention talk

KSE-100 recovers after plummeting nearly 1,300 points over rising political uncertainty

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Oil rises as US inflation eases

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Turkiye lira hits fresh record low against dollar

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

Read more stories