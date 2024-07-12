AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
Business & Finance

China’s June exports rise 8.6%, imports drop 2.3%

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 11:48am

BEIJING: China’s exports rose 8.6% year-on-year by value in June, while imports dropped 2.3%, customs data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast 8.0% growth in exports and a 2.8% increase in imports, compared with 7.6% and 1.8%, respectively, in the previous month.

Stronger-than-expected exports have been one of the few bright spots for an economy still struggling for momentum despite official efforts to stimulate domestic demand following the pandemic.

China stocks track regional markets lower, mixed trade data weighs

A prolonged property slump and worries about jobs and wages are weighing heavily on consumer confidence.

