AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
AIRLINK 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.94%)
DFML 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.51%)
DGKC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.86%)
FCCL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
FFBL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.35%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
HUBC 161.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.73%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
NBP 51.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.16%)
OGDC 131.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.71%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
SEARL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
TREET 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.71%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,481 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 27,144 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 79,588 Decreased By -404.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 25,406 Decreased By -138.4 (-0.54%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen easing as US peers tumble after inflation cheer

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 10:14am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking a sharp decline in US peers after data showed consumer prices in the world’s largest economy slipped in June and boosted bets of a September interest rate cut.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.94%-6.99% range, having closed at 6.9832% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

“The fall in inflation took the market by surprise in the US and Indian bond yields will also mirror the move, albeit with a lower magnitude as there would be a lot of selling pressure at these levels,” the trader added.

US yields dropped, with the 10-year yield touching a four-month low on Thursday.

It pared some fall in Asian hours on Friday.

The US consumer price index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month after being unchanged in May.

For the 12 months through June, the CPI rose 3.0% following a 3.3% gain in May.

A Reuters poll had estimated inflation to rise 0.1% month-on-month, and 3.1% for 12 months to June.

The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September jumped to 93% from around 75% before the inflation data.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

While, after a long gap, bets of over 50 bps of rate cuts in 2024 have risen as the market is now eyeing 61 bps of cuts, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Trader focus will now be on India’s consumer inflation data as well as fresh debt supply via weekly auction, both due later in the day.

A Reuters poll predicted retail inflation to edge up to 4.80% in June, snapping five months of declines, largely because of a jump in vegetable prices and against 4.75% in May.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will raise 220 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) via the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the 7-year and 40-year bonds.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields seen easing as US peers tumble after inflation cheer

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Read more stories