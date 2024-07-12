Diplomatic, official passport holders: CD issues directive to get visa only from UAE embassy

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has asked the officials carrying diplomatic/official passports to get the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa from the Embassy in Islamabad or Consulate General, Karachi instead of through travel agents to avoid any embarrassment for the country.

According to the Cabinet Division, a reference was received from PAREP Abu Dhabi on July 3, 2024, regarding the process of obtaining visas for Pakistani officials on diplomatic passports, communicating the requirement of the Government of UAE for processing such visas through the UAE Embassy/ Consulate General, Karachi is not being observed and contrary to the instructions, visas are mostly being processed through travel agents.

The UAE government has reiterated that the UAE immigration does not allow entry of individuals having diplomatic/official passports, if visas are not processed through the UAE Embassy, Islamabad/ Consulate General, Karachi.

The Cabinet Division is of the view that the practice of departure from the said instructions not only causes problems for such visitors at the UAE immigration but also causes embarrassment for Pakistan.

The Cabinet Division has again shared instructions of the UAE Government for visitors carrying diplomatic/official passports for information and compliance.

