AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-12

Diplomatic, official passport holders: CD issues directive to get visa only from UAE embassy

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has asked the officials carrying diplomatic/official passports to get the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa from the Embassy in Islamabad or Consulate General, Karachi instead of through travel agents to avoid any embarrassment for the country.

According to the Cabinet Division, a reference was received from PAREP Abu Dhabi on July 3, 2024, regarding the process of obtaining visas for Pakistani officials on diplomatic passports, communicating the requirement of the Government of UAE for processing such visas through the UAE Embassy/ Consulate General, Karachi is not being observed and contrary to the instructions, visas are mostly being processed through travel agents.

The UAE government has reiterated that the UAE immigration does not allow entry of individuals having diplomatic/official passports, if visas are not processed through the UAE Embassy, Islamabad/ Consulate General, Karachi.

The Cabinet Division is of the view that the practice of departure from the said instructions not only causes problems for such visitors at the UAE immigration but also causes embarrassment for Pakistan.

The Cabinet Division has again shared instructions of the UAE Government for visitors carrying diplomatic/official passports for information and compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Islamabad uae cabinet division diplomatic UAE visas official passport holders UAE embassy diplomatic passports

Comments

200 characters

Diplomatic, official passport holders: CD issues directive to get visa only from UAE embassy

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

SBP allows IT cos to acquire shareholding in entities abroad

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Read more stories