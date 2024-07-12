AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-12

Oil demand growth slowing, China consumption dips: IEA

AFP Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:43am

PARIS: The International Energy Agency trimmed its forecasts Thursday as it said world oil demand growth continues to slow and consumption in China dipped.

The Paris-based body that advises industrial nations on energy policy said oil demand increased by just 710,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, the slowest rate in over a year.

“Oil consumption in China, long the engine of global oil demand growth, contracted in both April and May” the IEA said in its monthly report on the oil market.

Chinese demand in the second quarter was also marginally below the same period in 2023.

While demand in that quarter benefitted from the reopening of the Chinese economy after Covid lockdowns, the IEA said that the recent drop also “points to an intrinsic slowdown” and that “the downswing in the industrial fuels indicates a broader weakness in manufacturing”.

The world’s second-largest economy is grappling with a real estate debt crisis, weakening consumption, an ageing population and geopolitical tensions overseas.

The IEA trimmed its forecast for Chinese oil demand this year by 0.2 million barrels per day (mbd) to 17 mbd. While that would be a gain of 0.5 mbd from 2023, it is far short of the 1.5 mbd gain last year. The IEA sees Chinese demand growth slowing to 0.3 mbd in 2025, also a drop of 0.2 mbd from its previous forecast.

The return to pre-Covid normalcy and weak growth will also see China’s weight in global oil demand growth decline, from about 70 percent of gains last year to 40 percent this year and next, according to the IEA.

Emerging economies such as India and Brazil will account for a greater share in global oil demand growth, while advanced economies in the OECD will see consumption decline.

China Oil IEA International Energy Agency

Comments

200 characters

Oil demand growth slowing, China consumption dips: IEA

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

SBP allows IT cos to acquire shareholding in entities abroad

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Read more stories