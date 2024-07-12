AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-12

Balochistan CM meets President

Published 12 Jul, 2024
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad at the President’s House on Thursday.

The Chief Minister briefed the President about the overall situation of the province and ongoing development projects for the welfare of the people. He also briefed the President about the law and order situation in the province.

The President emphasized on the early completion of projects for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

The President said that there is a need to complete the Kachhi Canal with the support of the federal government to meet the water needs of the province and to promote agriculture and food security.

The President expressed his satisfaction on the ongoing projects in the province and the measures taken by the provincial government for law and order.

