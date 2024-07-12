Black Box Sounds, Alliance Française sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Black Box Sounds, an art and culture lab and communication for change organisation and Alliance Française signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bridge cultural divides and spark artistic innovation in Pakistan.

The MOU was signed by Tauseeq Haider, CEO of Black Box Sounds, and Ali Bhatti, Director of Alliance Française Islamabad, in the presence of Piotr Buszta, First Counsellor and Head of Political, Trade, and Communication Section of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, Fabrice Disdier, Director of Alliance Française Lahore and Coordinator of Alliance Française Pakistan, and Zarmeena Nayyer, Lead for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the High Commission of Canada.

This partnership aims to foster artistic and cultural collaboration between Black Box Sounds and Alliance Française, promoting cross-cultural exchange and understanding in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024