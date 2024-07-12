Sukuk Standard: AAOIFI and Meezan Bank host public hearing session

KARACHI: The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) with Meezan Bank hosted a significant public hearing session on the draft Shariah Standard on Sukuk.

The event took place at a local hotel in Karachi and brought together prominent figures from the Islamic finance industry, regulatory bodies, notable Shariah scholars, Shariah board members from various Islamic Financial Institutions, academia and university professors.

Key attendees included former Justice Muhammad Taqi Usmani (Chairman Shariah Board of AAOIFI and Meezan Bank), Omar Mustafa Ansari (General Secretary AAOIFI), Mufti Irshad Ahmed Ijaz (Chairman Shariah Advisory Committee of State Bank of Pakistan and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan), Irfan Siddiqui (President & CEO, Meezan Bank), Syed Amir Ali (Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank), Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi (Director, Islamic Finance Policy Department - SBP) and Nighat Tanweer (Director, Islamic Finance Development Department - SBP ).

In his keynote address former Justice Muhammad Taqi Usmani emphasized the importance of Sukuk as vital Islamic finance instrument. He also encouraged the industry to explore innovative ways to utilize Sukuk effectively for development projects beyond addressing budgetary deficits.

General Secretary of AAOIFI, Omar Mustafa Ansari, highlighted that the draft Sukuk standard underwent an extensive eight-year compilation process. It was meticulously discussed during multiple sittings of the AAOIFI Shariah Board.

