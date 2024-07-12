AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
2024-07-12

Japanese rubber futures reverse early losses

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures reversed early losses on Thursday, buoyed by a rally in the domestic stock market, while a weak yen and firm oil prices also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery gained 3.6 yen, or 1.11%, to finish at 327.9 yen ($2.03) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery closed up 40 yuan, or 0.27%, at 14,685 yuan ($2,019.56) per metric ton. Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to an all-time high, crossing the 42,000 mark for the first time as an overnight rally in US stocks boosted investor sentiment.

The yen was adrift, but continued to be pressured by stark interest rate differentials between the US and Japan. It was last at 161.67 per dollar, near a 38-year low. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Oil prices gained as crude stocks fell after US refineries ramped up processing and as gasoline inventories eased, signalling stronger demand. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

