AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 12, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-12

Copper slips as rising stocks highlight poor demand prospects

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Thursday as poor demand prospects particularly in top consumer China and an oversupplied market were reinforced by further inventory rises in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses.

Benchmark copper on the LME traded 0.5% lower at $9,855 a metric ton in official rings. Prices of the metal used in power and construction have recovered since hitting 10-week lows of $9485.5 on June 27. Optimism that China’s leaders will aim to boost growth with stimulus at their third plenum meeting on July 15-18 had helped support industrial metals in recent days.

“After the industrial metals managed to regain some lost ground on renewed rumours of stimulus measures in China, it seems that these hopes are fading again,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. “For the still struggling property market, we believe the government’s focus remains on reinstating trust rather than starting a new construction wave.”

Data releases over the next few days on China’s yuan loans and total social financing, widely watched by metals analysts, could yield clues to future demand. Stocks of copper in LME warehouses jumped 11,300 tons on Wednesday taking the total to 206,775 tons, the highest since October 2021 and nearly double the levels seen in the middle of May.

Copper copper rate

