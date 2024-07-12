WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 11, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jul-24 9-Jul-24 8-Jul-24 3-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.1041 0.104134 0.104132 0.104427 Euro 0.819908 0.818867 0.820228 0.817123 Japanese yen 0.00469 0.004703 0.00471 0.004702 U.K. pound 0.970143 0.970313 0.970231 0.964817 U.S. dollar 0.757421 0.757229 0.757017 0.759549 Algerian dinar 0.00564 0.00564 0.005641 0.005655 Australian dollar 0.510805 0.510675 0.510532 0.506847 Botswana pula 0.055898 0.055959 0.055792 0.055371 Brazilian real 0.140365 0.139245 0.138359 0.135981 Brunei dollar 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768 Canadian dollar 0.556109 0.555235 0.555242 0.556977 Chilean peso 0.000812 0.000806 0.000811 0.000802 Czech koruna 0.032309 0.032446 0.032609 0.032425 Danish krone 0.109903 0.109775 0.109971 0.109552 Indian rupee 0.009072 0.00907 0.009069 Israeli New Shekel 0.206776 0.206161 0.205432 0.201847 Korean won 0.000548 0.000549 0.000549 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47523 2.47541 2.47472 2.47814 Malaysian ringgit 0.160982 0.160736 0.160921 Mauritian rupee 0.016049 0.016145 0.016065 0.016036 Mexican peso 0.042483 0.042202 0.042034 0.041882 New Zealand dollar 0.462633 0.463613 0.465225 0.461844 Norwegian krone 0.070639 0.071274 0.071589 0.071313 Omani rial 1.96989 1.96939 1.96883 1.97542 Peruvian sol 0.200272 0.200163 Philippine peso 0.012949 0.012936 0.012927 0.012916 Polish zloty 0.19261 0.192234 0.191796 0.189935 Qatari riyal 0.208667 Russian ruble 0.008621 0.008605 0.008586 0.008636 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201979 0.201928 0.201871 0.202546 Singapore dollar 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768 South African rand 0.041875 0.041855 0.041702 0.041072 Swedish krona 0.071875 0.071692 0.072073 0.07186 Swiss franc 0.843359 0.843239 0.844696 0.841046 Thai baht 0.020812 0.020788 0.02078 0.020623 Trinidadian dollar 0.111982 0.111978 0.112225 0.113193 U.A.E. dirham 0.206241 0.206189 0.206131 Uruguayan peso 0.018968 0.018897 0.018969 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

