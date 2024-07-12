WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 11, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 10-Jul-24 9-Jul-24 8-Jul-24 3-Jul-24
Chinese yuan 0.1041 0.104134 0.104132 0.104427
Euro 0.819908 0.818867 0.820228 0.817123
Japanese yen 0.00469 0.004703 0.00471 0.004702
U.K. pound 0.970143 0.970313 0.970231 0.964817
U.S. dollar 0.757421 0.757229 0.757017 0.759549
Algerian dinar 0.00564 0.00564 0.005641 0.005655
Australian dollar 0.510805 0.510675 0.510532 0.506847
Botswana pula 0.055898 0.055959 0.055792 0.055371
Brazilian real 0.140365 0.139245 0.138359 0.135981
Brunei dollar 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768
Canadian dollar 0.556109 0.555235 0.555242 0.556977
Chilean peso 0.000812 0.000806 0.000811 0.000802
Czech koruna 0.032309 0.032446 0.032609 0.032425
Danish krone 0.109903 0.109775 0.109971 0.109552
Indian rupee 0.009072 0.00907 0.009069
Israeli New Shekel 0.206776 0.206161 0.205432 0.201847
Korean won 0.000548 0.000549 0.000549 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47523 2.47541 2.47472 2.47814
Malaysian ringgit 0.160982 0.160736 0.160921
Mauritian rupee 0.016049 0.016145 0.016065 0.016036
Mexican peso 0.042483 0.042202 0.042034 0.041882
New Zealand dollar 0.462633 0.463613 0.465225 0.461844
Norwegian krone 0.070639 0.071274 0.071589 0.071313
Omani rial 1.96989 1.96939 1.96883 1.97542
Peruvian sol 0.200272 0.200163
Philippine peso 0.012949 0.012936 0.012927 0.012916
Polish zloty 0.19261 0.192234 0.191796 0.189935
Qatari riyal 0.208667
Russian ruble 0.008621 0.008605 0.008586 0.008636
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201979 0.201928 0.201871 0.202546
Singapore dollar 0.561053 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768
South African rand 0.041875 0.041855 0.041702 0.041072
Swedish krona 0.071875 0.071692 0.072073 0.07186
Swiss franc 0.843359 0.843239 0.844696 0.841046
Thai baht 0.020812 0.020788 0.02078 0.020623
Trinidadian dollar 0.111982 0.111978 0.112225 0.113193
U.A.E. dirham 0.206241 0.206189 0.206131
Uruguayan peso 0.018968 0.018897 0.018969
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
