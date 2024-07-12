Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 11, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 11-07-2024 OP-3 Sinar Disc Alphine Marine 10-07-2024 Mendawal Chemical Services B-1/B-2 Sun 9 Load Eastwind Shipping Ethanol Company 10-07-2024 B-2 Raon Disc Eastwind Shipping Teresa Chemical Company 11-07-2024 B-4 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024 Pvt Ltd B-5 Cos Load Ocean Services 08-07-2024 Prosperity Clinkers Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Al Load Universal Shipp 04-07-2024 Mothanna General Pvt Ltd Cargo B-12/B-13 Caravel Dap Bulk Cargo Agencies Pvt Lt 07-07-2024 B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024 Cargo B-15/B-14 Kachana Disc Seahawks 06-07-2024 Naree General Pvt Ltd Cargo B-17/B-16 Anassa Load Ocean Services 10-07-2024 Clinkers Nmb-1 Khalili Load Al Faizan 04-07-2024 General International Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Bittumax - M. International Services Pvt Lt 04-07-2024 B-24/B-25 Cosco Disc CoscoShiping Li 11-07-2024 Kunlunshan General Pak Pvt Ltd Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1/Sapt-2 Frankfurt D/L Hapag-Lloyd 10-07-2024 Express Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd Ship Sapt-1 ViraBhum D/L United Marine 10-07-2024 Container Agencies Ship Pvt Ltd Sapt-4 Zhong Gu D/L Sharaf Shipping 10-07-2024 Hang Zhou Container Agency Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Raon Teresa 11-07-2024 Disc Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Eva Richway 11-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Devashree 11-07-2024 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine Service Pvt Ltd Fairchem Forte 11-07-2024 L/11500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Pvt Ltd One Reliability 11-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Ship Express Pakistan Gfs Ruby 12-07-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Ship Company Pvt Ltd Norderney 12-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Ship Express Pakistans Ever Utile 12-07-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Ship Shipping Pvt Ltd NpsMosa 12-07-2024 L/30000 Cement Bulk Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd ViraBhum. 10-07-2024 D/L Container Ship Shamrock 11-07-2024 L/14000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Jupiter Service Pvt Ltd MscMomasa 11-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Kiran Anatolia 11-07-2024 D/59128 Legend Shipping & General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.t. Quetta` 11-07-2024 Container Ship - OoclNorflok 11-07-2024 Container Ship - Saehan Inteasia 11-07-2024 Container Ship - Global Peace 11-07-2024 Container Ship - X-Press Phoenix 11-07-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlantic Palm Hong Kong July07, 2024 Spirit Kernel MW-2 Lia Cement Crystal July10, 2024 Sea Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Toxotis Coal Crystal Shipp July10, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Au-Taurus Palm oil Alpine July10, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC July10, 2024 Kensington ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Common Rice Ocean Service July09, 2024 Venture ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Isabella Kosan LPG GSA July10, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= ONE Reliability Container GAC July 11th, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Kensington Container GAC July 11th, 2024 Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC -do- Isabella Kosan LPG GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC July 11th, 2024 Sara Rice Ocean World -do- Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do- IVS Sparrow Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Le Havre Container GAC July 11th, 2024 Hyundai Hongkong Container GAC -do- Top Furtune Coal Alpine -do- Atlantic Ibis Container GAC July 12th, 2024 =============================================================================

