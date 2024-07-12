AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2024-07-12

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 11, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         11-07-2024
OP-3              Sinar          Disc           Alphine Marine     10-07-2024
                  Mendawal       Chemical       Services
B-1/B-2           Sun 9          Load           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            10-07-2024
B-2               Raon           Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Teresa         Chemical       Company            11-07-2024
B-4               Bam Arion      Load Rice      Ocean World        04-07-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-5               Cos            Load           Ocean Services     08-07-2024
                  Prosperity     Clinkers       Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Al             Load           Universal Shipp    04-07-2024
                  Mothanna       General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-12/B-13         Caravel        Dap            Bulk Cargo
                                                Agencies Pvt Lt    07-07-2024
B-14/B-13         Mercurius      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Project        Ship Corpt         08-07-2024
                                 Cargo
B-15/B-14         Kachana        Disc           Seahawks           06-07-2024
                  Naree          General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-17/B-16         Anassa         Load           Ocean Services     10-07-2024
                                 Clinkers
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load           Al Faizan          04-07-2024
                                 General        International
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Bittumax       -              M. International
                                                Services Pvt Lt    04-07-2024
B-24/B-25         Cosco          Disc           CoscoShiping Li    11-07-2024
                  Kunlunshan     General        Pak Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1/Sapt-2     Frankfurt      D/L            Hapag-Lloyd        10-07-2024
                  Express        Container      Pakistan Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Sapt-1            ViraBhum       D/L            United Marine      10-07-2024
                                 Container      Agencies
                                 Ship           Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4            Zhong Gu       D/L            Sharaf Shipping    10-07-2024
                  Hang Zhou      Container      Agency Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Raon Teresa       11-07-2024     Disc Chemical              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Eva Richway       11-07-2024     D/6500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
Devashree         11-07-2024     D/4000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                              Service Pvt Ltd
Fairchem Forte    11-07-2024     L/11500 Ethanol            Eastwind Shipping
                                                              Company Pvt Ltd
One Reliability   11-07-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                 Ship                        Express Pakistan
Gfs Ruby          12-07-2024     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ship                         Company Pvt Ltd
Norderney         12-07-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                 Ship                       Express Pakistans
Ever Utile        12-07-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                 Ship                        Shipping Pvt Ltd
NpsMosa           12-07-2024     L/30000 Cement                 Bulk Shipping
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
ViraBhum.         10-07-2024     D/L Container Ship
Shamrock          11-07-2024     L/14000 Ethanol                Alpine Marine
Jupiter                                                       Service Pvt Ltd
MscMomasa         11-07-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                 Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Kiran Anatolia    11-07-2024     D/59128                    Legend Shipping &
                                 General Cargo              Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t. Quetta`      11-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
OoclNorflok       11-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Saehan
Inteasia          11-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Global Peace      11-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Phoenix           11-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlantic       Palm           Hong Kong        July07, 2024
                  Spirit         Kernel
MW-2              Lia            Cement         Crystal          July10, 2024
                                                Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Toxotis        Coal           Crystal Shipp    July10, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Au-Taurus      Palm oil       Alpine           July10, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC              July10, 2024
                  Kensington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Common         Rice           Ocean Service    July09, 2024
                  Venture
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Isabella
Kosan             LPG            GSA                             July10, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
ONE Reliability   Container      GAC                          July 11th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington        Container      GAC                          July 11th, 2024
Maersk Cabo
Verde             Container      GAC                                     -do-
Isabella Kosan    LPG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde        Container      GAC                          July 11th, 2024
Sara              Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Pioneer Elite     River Sand     Crystal Sea Ship          Waiting for Berths
Achilleas-S       Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk              Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL Le Havre      Container      GAC                          July 11th, 2024
Hyundai
Hongkong          Container      GAC                                     -do-
Top Furtune       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                          July 12th, 2024
=============================================================================

