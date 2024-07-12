KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 11, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 11-07-2024
OP-3 Sinar Disc Alphine Marine 10-07-2024
Mendawal Chemical Services
B-1/B-2 Sun 9 Load Eastwind Shipping
Ethanol Company 10-07-2024
B-2 Raon Disc Eastwind Shipping
Teresa Chemical Company 11-07-2024
B-4 Bam Arion Load Rice Ocean World 04-07-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Cos Load Ocean Services 08-07-2024
Prosperity Clinkers Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Al Load Universal Shipp 04-07-2024
Mothanna General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
B-12/B-13 Caravel Dap Bulk Cargo
Agencies Pvt Lt 07-07-2024
B-14/B-13 Mercurius Disc Pakistan National
Project Ship Corpt 08-07-2024
Cargo
B-15/B-14 Kachana Disc Seahawks 06-07-2024
Naree General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
B-17/B-16 Anassa Load Ocean Services 10-07-2024
Clinkers
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Al Faizan 04-07-2024
General International
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Bittumax - M. International
Services Pvt Lt 04-07-2024
B-24/B-25 Cosco Disc CoscoShiping Li 11-07-2024
Kunlunshan General Pak Pvt Ltd
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1/Sapt-2 Frankfurt D/L Hapag-Lloyd 10-07-2024
Express Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Ship
Sapt-1 ViraBhum D/L United Marine 10-07-2024
Container Agencies
Ship Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4 Zhong Gu D/L Sharaf Shipping 10-07-2024
Hang Zhou Container Agency Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Raon Teresa 11-07-2024 Disc Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Eva Richway 11-07-2024 D/6500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
Devashree 11-07-2024 D/4000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Service Pvt Ltd
Fairchem Forte 11-07-2024 L/11500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company Pvt Ltd
One Reliability 11-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Ship Express Pakistan
Gfs Ruby 12-07-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Ship Company Pvt Ltd
Norderney 12-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Ship Express Pakistans
Ever Utile 12-07-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Ship Shipping Pvt Ltd
NpsMosa 12-07-2024 L/30000 Cement Bulk Shipping
Agencies Pvt Ltd
ViraBhum. 10-07-2024 D/L Container Ship
Shamrock 11-07-2024 L/14000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Jupiter Service Pvt Ltd
MscMomasa 11-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Kiran Anatolia 11-07-2024 D/59128 Legend Shipping &
General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.t. Quetta` 11-07-2024 Container Ship -
OoclNorflok 11-07-2024 Container Ship -
Saehan
Inteasia 11-07-2024 Container Ship -
Global Peace 11-07-2024 Container Ship -
X-Press
Phoenix 11-07-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlantic Palm Hong Kong July07, 2024
Spirit Kernel
MW-2 Lia Cement Crystal July10, 2024
Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Toxotis Coal Crystal Shipp July10, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Au-Taurus Palm oil Alpine July10, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC July10, 2024
Kensington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Common Rice Ocean Service July09, 2024
Venture
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Isabella
Kosan LPG GSA July10, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
ONE Reliability Container GAC July 11th, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington Container GAC July 11th, 2024
Maersk Cabo
Verde Container GAC -do-
Isabella Kosan LPG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde Container GAC July 11th, 2024
Sara Rice Ocean World -do-
Pioneer Elite River Sand Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths
Achilleas-S Cement Ever Green -do-
IVS Sparrow
Hawk Steel Coil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL Le Havre Container GAC July 11th, 2024
Hyundai
Hongkong Container GAC -do-
Top Furtune Coal Alpine -do-
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC July 12th, 2024
=============================================================================
