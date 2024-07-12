AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
Markets Print 2024-07-12

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (July 11, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (July 11, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14100-14200
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7100-7570
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed)          54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-30000
Gram White                 23000-29000
Gram Black                 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin)           28000-29000
Dal Chana (Thick)          30000-31000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

