Jul 11, 2024
World

Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said US President Joe Biden and his administration are complicit in what he called Israeli war crimes and violations of international law in the Gaza conflict, and he called for sanctions against Israel.

In an interview with Newsweek during the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan said Israel’s “brutal murder” of civilians, its strikes on hospitals, aid centres and elsewhere constituted war crimes.

“The US administration, however, disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support. They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

“At this juncture, who will impose what kind of sanction against Israel for violating international law? That is the real question and no one is answering that,” he said.

Israeli consistently rejects charges that it has committed war crimes in its battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It denies deliberately targeting civilians.

More than 38,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, have been killed since the war broke out on Oct. 7, according to Gaza medical authorities.

NATO member Turkiye has denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza, halted trade with it, and voiced support for Hamas. It has repeatedly criticised Western countries for backing Israel and called for Israel to be punished by international courts.

Israeli army orders evacuation of battle-torn Gaza City

Asked about Turkiye’s cordial ties with Russia and China, and Ankara’s recent contacts with the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Erdogan said Turkiye carried out its diplomacy with a “win-win” approach and therefore could not rule out engaging with non-Western entities.

“We are an unwavering NATO ally. However, we do not believe that this impedes our ability to establish positive relationships with nations such as China and Russia,” Erdogan told Newsweek.

Israel Tayyip Erdogan Joe Biden NATO Palestine MENA Gaza Palestinians Hamas Gaza Strip SCO NATO Summit Israeli military Israeli troops Turkiye BRICS Gaza ceasefire Israel’s army Israel Hamas war Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Israeli airstrike

