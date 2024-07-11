AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips as rising stocks highlight poor demand prospects

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 06:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Thursday as poor demand prospects particularly in top consumer China and an oversupplied market were reinforced by further inventory rises in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses.

Benchmark copper on the LME traded 0.5% lower at $9,855 a metric ton in official rings. Prices of the metal used in power and construction have recovered since hitting 10-week lows of $9485.5 on June 27.

Optimism that China’s leaders will aim to boost growth with stimulus at their third plenum meeting on July 15-18 had helped support industrial metals in recent days.

“After the industrial metals managed to regain some lost ground on renewed rumours of stimulus measures in China, it seems that these hopes are fading again,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

“For the still struggling property market, we believe the government’s focus remains on reinstating trust rather than starting a new construction wave.”

Data releases over the next few days on China’s yuan loans and total social financing, widely watched by metals analysts, could yield clues to future demand.

Copper slides to one-week low on China demand concerns, rising stocks

Stocks of copper in LME warehouses jumped 11,300 tons on Wednesday taking the total to 206,775 tons, the highest since October 2021 and nearly double the levels seen in the middle of May.

Most of the deliveries are to warehouses in South Korea and Taiwan, the closest delivery locations for exports from China, usually a net importer.

Lack of concern about nearby supplies has pushed the discount for the cash over the three-month copper contract to a record high above $160 a ton.

Elsewhere, nickel bounced off the 14-week lows hit on Wednesday on funds and traders squaring their bets on lower prices after BHP Group said it will suspend its Western Australia nickel operations from October.

Nickel prices were up 0.3% at $16,945 a ton. They have come under pressure from higher LME stocks, which at 98,382 tons have more than doubled since November.

In other metals, aluminium firmed 0.3% to $2,490, zinc was little changed at $2,967, lead rose 0.5% to $2,190 and tin advanced 0.8% to $35,300.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips as rising stocks highlight poor demand prospects

PM Shehbaz directs third-party audit of WeBOC

Rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere to be used for Reko Diq exploration

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

Indian state refiners in talks for long-term oil import deal with Russia, govt source says

KSE-100 ends with 151-point gain after volatile trading

Concerted efforts afoot to reduce electricity price: energy minister

No plans to enter into talks with banned TTP, says FO

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

China warns NATO against ‘provoking confrontation’ over Russia ties

Read more stories