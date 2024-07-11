Bank holidays

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on July 16th and 17th, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Muharram 1446 A.H).
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 10
|
27,863
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 10
|
278.43
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 10
|
161.53
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 10
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 10
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jul 10
|
1.08
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 9
|
5,576.98
|
Nasdaq / Jul 9
|
18,429.29
|
Dow Jones / Jul 9
|
39,291.97
|
India Sensex / Jul 10
|
79,637
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 10
|
41,700.39
|
Hang Seng / Jul 10
|
17,516.78
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 10
|
8,161.41
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 10
|
18,287.99
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 10
|
81.21
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 10
|
18,535
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 10
|
210,562
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 10
|
2,367.97
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 10
|
70.37
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 11
|
265.61
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jul 11
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jul 11
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jul 11
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jul 11
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jul 11
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jul 11
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jul 11
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jul 11
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jul 11
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jul 11
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 11
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jul 11
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jul 11
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Jul 11
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jul 11
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Jul 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
