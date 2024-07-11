AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-11

Two soldiers, two policemen martyred, terrorist killed

Press Release Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:14am

RAWALPINDI: A joint intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces and Police in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District on reported presence of a high profile terrorist.

During conduct of the operation, after intense exchange of fire, three terrorists including HVT, Terrorist Commander Abdul Raheem were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Terrorist Commander Abdul Raheem was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and government had fixed head money of PKR 6 million on him, as he remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, and was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and Havildar Shafiq Ullah Shaheed on 26 May 2024.

Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of soil; Sepoy Muhammad Idrees (age: 34 years, resident of Swabi District), Sepoy Badam Gul (age: 34 years, resident of Kohat District) of Pakistan Army and Sub Inspector Tajmir Shah, (age: 38 years, resident of Peshawar District) & Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram (age: 34 years, resident of Mansehra District) of CTD KPK, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across of Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

