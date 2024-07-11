AGL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.68%)
DGKC 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.89%)
FCCL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.92%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 155.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
PRL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,500 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,133 Decreased By -80.8 (-0.3%)
KSE100 79,804 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.12%)
KSE30 25,420 Decreased By -47.2 (-0.19%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-11

KATI demands cut in electricity rate to 9 cents/kw

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

KARACHI: Johar Qandhari, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has pointed out that the recent increases in electricity and gas charges have made it financially unfeasible for industries to continue production and business activities.

He demanded that the government reduce electricity rates to 9 cents per kilowatt and lower interest rates to 12 percent. These measures, he argued, would stimulate economic growth, boost exports, attract investment, and create employment opportunities.

Qandhari also urged the government to purchase power from cheaper, low-cost sources to reduce the burden of capacity charges on the public. He criticized the contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which he said have severely hampered the national economy.

Providing electricity at 9 cents per kilowatt could lead to a significant increase in exports (estimated at US$ 6 billion), additional demand on the grid (300 MW), higher revenue (Rs.500 billion), and reduced debt (Rs.240 billion). He stressed the importance of consulting with stakeholders to address their grievances and create a business-friendly environment that would enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market.

Qandhari also called for a reduction in interest rates, noting that the current inflation rate is 12 percent. President KATI expressed confidence that the business community could play a significant role in tax generation if given the necessary support and opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs business community KATI electricity rate Johar Qandhari

Comments

200 characters

KATI demands cut in electricity rate to 9 cents/kw

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories