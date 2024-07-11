AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.51%)
AIRLINK 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
DFML 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.04%)
DGKC 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.06%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 38.87 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.24%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 155.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.34%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,504 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.23%)
KSE100 79,793 Decreased By -104.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,419 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.19%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-11

Indian rupee ends lower

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended marginally lower on Wednesday due to slight pressure from importers’ dollar bids, but was stuck in a narrow range for most of the session amid mostly quiet price action in its Asian peers.

The rupee closed at 83.52 against the US dollar, slightly weaker than its close of 83.4850 in the previous session.

The currency hovered between 83.4825 and 83.5225 during the day’s session.

Dollar bids from importers, including local oil companies, and foreign banks pressured the rupee slightly, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Asian currencies were mostly rangebound, while the dollar index held above 105 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a balanced tone in his remarks to US lawmakers on Tuesday.

While the Fed chair said the labour market was better balanced and acknowledged progress on cooling inflation, he steered clear of signalling a timeline for potential rate cuts by the central bank.

The odds of a rate cut in September have eased slightly to 73% from about 76% on Tuesday, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums slipped.

The 1-year implied yield fell 1 basis point to 1.65%, with traders pointing to likely profit booking by paid positions.

“Importers continue to maintain their pace of buying dollars due to elevated oil prices, which keeps downward pressure on the rupee,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex.

The focus now turns to remarks from other Fed policymakers later in the day, followed by the US consumer inflation data on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect month-on-month core US CPI to have held steady at 0.2% in June.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends lower

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories