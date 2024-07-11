AGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
AIRLINK 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.19%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 155.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,502 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 27,135 Decreased By -79.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 79,773 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,415 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.21%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-11

European shares rise on real estate boost

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

PARIS: European shares advanced on Wednesday amid broad-based gains and upbeat corporate updates while investors digested more comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s second day of testimony.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.9%, buoyed by a 2.1% rise in real estate shares.

French stocks were also up nearly 0.9% after falling in the previous session, as markets assessed the turbulent political situation following Sunday’s legislative election.

Supporting equities, yield on government bonds across the euro zone fell in a sign of investors unwinding the political risk premium they had attached to the countries before the France’s parliamentary runoff vote.

Meanwhile, Powell said on his second day of congressional testimony he was not ready to conclude that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2% though he had “some confidence of that”.

Markets are now awaiting June inflation data out of the US and Germany due on Thursday to gauge the timing of potential interest rate cuts.

Focus is also on quarterly earnings in the region. Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note: “We expect both earnings and sales to have increased slightly in Q2, marking the first positive y-o-y growth rate since Q1 2023.” Norwegian aerospace and defence company Kongsberg Gruppen climbed 11% to the top of the benchmark index after reporting strong revenue growth, improved margins and a growing order backlog in the second quarter.

On the other hand, UK’s Barratt Developments slipped 1.2% as the homebuilder forecast a fall of up to 7% in its home-building targets for fiscal year 2025, citing high mortgage rates and broader economic concerns.

“Higher interest rates have caused the UK housing market to stall over the last couple of years, and although mortgage demand looks to be gradually picking up, the ambitious targets set by the new government could be exactly what is required to get the market moving,” said Mark Crouch, analyst at investment platform eToro.

Online takeaway food firm Delivery Hero jumped 9.2% after delivery app Baemin, backed by the German group, said it would raise its commission fee for South Korean restaurants.

Travis Perkins gained 7.1% after the British construction materials firm named Pete Redfern as its new CEO, succeeding Nick Roberts who will step down on Sept. 16 after five years at the helm.

Enagas rose 6.2% after the Spanish grid operator agreed to sell its 30.2% stake in Tallgrass Energy to US fund Blackstone for $1.1 billion.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares rise on real estate boost

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories