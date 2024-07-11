AGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.11%)
AIRLINK 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
DGKC 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.73%)
FCCL 22.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.19%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 157.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
NBP 51.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
OGDC 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PPL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
TELE 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TREET 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
TRG 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
UNITY 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.3%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,506 Decreased By -8 (-0.09%)
BR30 27,164 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 79,908 Increased By 11.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,461 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.03%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-11

US natgas prices ease on rising output

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures eased about 1% on Wednesday on recent increases in output, a drop in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants after Freeport LNG in Texas shut for Hurricane Beryl and a tremendous surplus of gas in storage for this time of year.

Raised demand forecasts for the next two weeks gave prices some support, as a brutal heat wave was expected to persist through at least late July, stoking demand for air conditioning and forcing power generators to burn lots of gas.

Analysts said gas stockpiles were about 18% above normal levels.

About 1.7 million homes and businesses in Texas remained without power on Wednesday in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.5 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.319 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), in technically oversold territory for a second day.

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to an average of 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from an average of 100.2 bcfd in June and a 17-month low of 99.5 bcfd in May. US output hit a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Output slowed as prices dropped, hitting a 3-1/2 year low in March.

US natgas US natgas rates

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices ease on rising output

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories