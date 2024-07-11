AGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
AIRLINK 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.19%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 155.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,502 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 27,135 Decreased By -79.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 79,773 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,415 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.21%)
Copper prices rebound as dollar dips

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

LONDON: Copper prices in London rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday with support from a weaker dollar, though concerns about demand in top metals consumer China and ample exchange stockpiles capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,911.50 per metric ton by 1451 GMT after touching $9,800, its lowest since July 3. US Comex copper futures gained 1.3% to $4.63 a pound.

China’s June inflation data missed expectations, while producer price deflation persisted.

“The inflation data shows that demand is not very good,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading. Investors are watching next week’s key party leaders gathering for hints on policies to address a protracted property crisis, weak domestic demand and a sliding yuan.

There were also signs that China’s top copper smelters expected the supply shortage of copper concentrates, used in the production of refined copper, to ease slightly in the coming months as they agreed on third-quarter price guidance for processing charges which were higher than current spot levels.

LME copper, used in power and construction, was down 11% since speculative buying took prices to a record high of $11,104.5 on May 20. Signalling that appetite for imports of refined copper to China was lacking, copper stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses saw an inflow of the Chinese metal in June and, according to the daily data, reached 195,475 tons, the strongest level since October 2021. Ample availability of nearby supply pushed the discount for the LME cash copper over the three-month contract to a record high of $158 a ton.

As to the supply side, copper output by Chile’s Codelco edged up in May, and China’s CMOC said it planned to more than double copper output at its Congo mines by 2028. LME aluminium was 0.3% lower at $2,488.50 a ton, zinc rose 1.4% to $2,970.50, lead dipped 0.1% to $2,192, while nickel lost 0.7% to $17,025 and tin added 1.0% to $34,675.

