Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 18,250 per maund, 200 bales of Dour were sold at Rs 18,150 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 400 bales of Jam Sahab were sold at Rs 18,150 per maund, 300 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19250 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Lodhran and 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

