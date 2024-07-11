WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 10, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 9-Jul-24 8-Jul-24 3-Jul-24 2-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104134 0.104132 0.104427 0.104613
Euro 0.818867 0.820228 0.817123 0.816134
Japanese yen 0.004703 0.00471 0.004702 0.004706
U.K. pound 0.970313 0.970231 0.964817 0.96169
U.S. dollar 0.757229 0.757017 0.759549 0.76068
Algerian dinar 0.00564 0.005641 0.005655 0.005655
Australian dollar 0.510675 0.510532 0.506847 0.505548
Botswana pula 0.055959 0.055792 0.055371 0.055682
Brazilian real 0.139245 0.138359 0.135981 0.134227
Brunei dollar 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065
Canadian dollar 0.555235 0.555242 0.556977 0.555362
Chilean peso 0.000806 0.000811 0.000802 0.000806
Czech koruna 0.032446 0.032609 0.032425 0.032396
Danish krone 0.109775 0.109971 0.109552 0.109416
Indian rupee 0.00907 0.009069 0.009108
Israeli New Shekel 0.206161 0.205432 0.201847 0.20204
Korean won 0.000549 0.000549 0.000547 0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47541 2.47472 2.47814 2.48183
Malaysian ringgit 0.160736 0.160921 0.161195
Mauritian rupee 0.016145 0.016065 0.016036 0.016067
Mexican peso 0.042202 0.042034 0.041882 0.041685
New Zealand dollar 0.463613 0.465225 0.461844 0.460896
Norwegian krone 0.071274 0.071589 0.071313 0.071095
Omani rial 1.96939 1.96883 1.97542 1.97836
Peruvian sol 0.200163 0.198819
Philippine peso 0.012936 0.012927 0.012916 0.012989
Polish zloty 0.192234 0.191796 0.189935 0.188404
Qatari riyal 0.208667 0.208978
Russian ruble 0.008605 0.008586 0.008636 0.008645
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201928 0.201871 0.202546 0.202848
Singapore dollar 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065
South African rand 0.041855 0.041702 0.041072 0.041237
Swedish krona 0.071692 0.072073 0.07186 0.071484
Swiss franc 0.843239 0.844696 0.841046 0.841553
Thai baht 0.020788 0.02078 0.020623 0.020657
Trinidadian dollar 0.111978 0.112225 0.113193 0.113067
U.A.E. dirham 0.206189 0.206131 0.207129
Uruguayan peso 0.018968 0.018897 0.018969 0.018881
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
