WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 10, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Jul-24 8-Jul-24 3-Jul-24 2-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104134 0.104132 0.104427 0.104613 Euro 0.818867 0.820228 0.817123 0.816134 Japanese yen 0.004703 0.00471 0.004702 0.004706 U.K. pound 0.970313 0.970231 0.964817 0.96169 U.S. dollar 0.757229 0.757017 0.759549 0.76068 Algerian dinar 0.00564 0.005641 0.005655 0.005655 Australian dollar 0.510675 0.510532 0.506847 0.505548 Botswana pula 0.055959 0.055792 0.055371 0.055682 Brazilian real 0.139245 0.138359 0.135981 0.134227 Brunei dollar 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065 Canadian dollar 0.555235 0.555242 0.556977 0.555362 Chilean peso 0.000806 0.000811 0.000802 0.000806 Czech koruna 0.032446 0.032609 0.032425 0.032396 Danish krone 0.109775 0.109971 0.109552 0.109416 Indian rupee 0.00907 0.009069 0.009108 Israeli New Shekel 0.206161 0.205432 0.201847 0.20204 Korean won 0.000549 0.000549 0.000547 0.000551 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47541 2.47472 2.47814 2.48183 Malaysian ringgit 0.160736 0.160921 0.161195 Mauritian rupee 0.016145 0.016065 0.016036 0.016067 Mexican peso 0.042202 0.042034 0.041882 0.041685 New Zealand dollar 0.463613 0.465225 0.461844 0.460896 Norwegian krone 0.071274 0.071589 0.071313 0.071095 Omani rial 1.96939 1.96883 1.97542 1.97836 Peruvian sol 0.200163 0.198819 Philippine peso 0.012936 0.012927 0.012916 0.012989 Polish zloty 0.192234 0.191796 0.189935 0.188404 Qatari riyal 0.208667 0.208978 Russian ruble 0.008605 0.008586 0.008636 0.008645 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201928 0.201871 0.202546 0.202848 Singapore dollar 0.560827 0.561544 0.559768 0.560065 South African rand 0.041855 0.041702 0.041072 0.041237 Swedish krona 0.071692 0.072073 0.07186 0.071484 Swiss franc 0.843239 0.844696 0.841046 0.841553 Thai baht 0.020788 0.02078 0.020623 0.020657 Trinidadian dollar 0.111978 0.112225 0.113193 0.113067 U.A.E. dirham 0.206189 0.206131 0.207129 Uruguayan peso 0.018968 0.018897 0.018969 0.018881 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024