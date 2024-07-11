AGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
DGKC 88.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.88%)
FCCL 22.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.32%)
FFL 9.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 157.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.92%)
KEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
NBP 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PPL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 60.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TREET 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
TRG 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
UNITY 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.3%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,516 Increased By 2.7 (0.03%)
BR30 27,181 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 79,913 Increased By 15.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,469 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-11

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (July 10, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (July 10, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14100-14200
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7100-7570
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed)          27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-34000
Gram White                 28000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin)           20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick)          22500-23500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                21000-26000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

grain grain crop

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories