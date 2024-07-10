AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
Kremlin says there were no disagreements between Putin and Modi at Moscow meeting

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:27pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that there had been any disagreement between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their talks in Moscow this week.

Modi delivered an implicit rebuke to Putin on Tuesday, the day after a lethal strike on a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, when he told him that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying.

India PM Modi tells Putin ‘war cannot solve problems’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters a decision to cancel a session of talks between Russian and Indian delegations was taken for scheduling reasons and because the entire agenda had been covered.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with any disagreements or problematic situations,” he said.

