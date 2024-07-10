AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,519 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,214 Decreased By -397.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 79,941 Decreased By -731.5 (-0.91%)
KSE30 25,498 Decreased By -256.4 (-1%)
Saudi Arabia raises $12.35bn from Aramco share sale after increasing offer

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 02:46pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia raised a total of $12.35 billion from selling more shares in Aramco, after increasing the offering in the world’s most valuable oil company, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The success of the share sale and additional proceeds will help further fuel Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to invest in new industries and wean its economy away from oil under its Vision 2030 plan.

The kingdom raised an additional $1 billion after exercising a so-called greenshoe option, according to the document, which allows banks to place more stock when there is demand from investors.

The government last month sold a 0.64% stake, or about 1.545 billion shares, in Aramco at 27.25 riyals ($7.27) a share.

Aramco, ADNOC reportedly weighing bids for Australia’s Santos, but analysts sceptical

Another 154.5 million shares were placed via Merrill Lynch, which was acting as a stabilization manager on the deal.

Aramco’s shares have risen 3.3 percent since the offering last month, trading at 28.15 riyals.

In the document, published late on Tuesday, Merrill Lynch said it exercised the over-allotment option and that the month-long stabilization period ended with no such transactions undertaken.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

